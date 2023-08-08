CM blames central government for neglecting Kerala amidst financial crisis.

In a stern rebuke, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticized the central government led by the BJP, accusing it of neglecting Kerala’s financial needs and failing to provide necessary aid. Speaking before the Assembly, he expressed his concerns that loans obtained by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) were being unfairly added to the state’s burden, leading to a reduction in the government’s borrowing capacity.

During the session, the Chief Minister also revealed that the state government plans to appeal to the central government for accelerated approval of projects earmarked for Kerala.

Chief Minister Vijayan’s response emerged during discussions about projects funded by KIIFB and their current status. He went on to share intricate details of diverse projects undertaken across various sectors within the state, spanning infrastructure, roads, fisheries, education, and coastal area development.

Highlighting the apparent disparity in treatment, he emphasized, “The state government has no liability over borrowings of KIIFB. But the centre has been treating KIIFB borrowings as state government loans.” He underscored the state’s active involvement in executing projects under KIIFB, having successfully implemented projects amounting to Rs 13,389 crore thus far, with approvals for Rs 904 crore worth of projects this financial year.

Despite challenges posed by the central government, Chief Minister Vijayan reaffirmed the state’s determination to proceed with its developmental endeavors. Drawing a contrast, he pointed out that the National Highways Authority of India’s (NHAI) substantial borrowings don’t weigh on the Centre’s debt, unlike KIIFB loans, which face a different approach.