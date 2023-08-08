CM Pinarayi Vijayan to move resolution against Uniform Civil Code in Kerala Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to move a resolution in the State Assembly demanding the Centre withdraw from its proposal to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country.

The CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance have both already opposed the UCC. Both fronts have held seminars. BJP does not have any MLA in the assembly. Earlier last month, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused Vijayan’s LDF government and the Congress of instilling fear in the minority community over the proposed Uniform Civil Code. ‘The Left and the Congress are trying to indulge in fear-mongering among the minorities in Kerala. This is the only trick up their political sleeves, to keep spewing lies. Our government believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,’ the Union minister said.

Chief Minister Vijayan had previously said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is on the ‘electoral agenda’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). ‘Triggering debates around Uniform Civil Code is an electoral ploy by Sangh Parivar to press their majoritarian agenda for deepening communal divide. Let’s oppose any attempts to undermine India’s pluralism and support reforms through democratic discussions within communities’, the Kerala CM had tweeted. He further urged the Union Government and the Law Commission to withdraw the motion and not forcefully implement the same. ‘Central Government and Law Commission should withdraw the move to impose a Uniform Civil Code’, he said.

‘We cannot blame anyone who suspects that the discussion on UCC is to undermine the country’s pluralism and establish majority dominance. This move can only be seen as part of a communal agenda to eliminate the country’s cultural diversity and enforce ‘One Nation One Culture’,’ said Vijayan. ‘Rather than imposing a UCC, efforts should be made to reform and amend discriminatory practices within personal laws. The support of that particular community is essential for such efforts. It should be through discussions involving all the stakeholders, he added. He further said that reform movements in any religion have evolved from within. It’s not an issue that can be resolved through an executive order. In 2018, the Law Commission arrived at the assessment that UCC was neither essential nor desirable at this phase.

Meanwhile Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Law Commission has received more than one crore suggestions regarding the Uniform Civil Code. ‘At this time, we have received more than one crore suggestions. Decisions will be taken after the discussion of these suggestions. Whatever step is taken, everyone will be informed’, he said. The Law Commission had earlier sought responses from interested individuals, institutions, or organisations to furnish their comments on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code until July 28.

Making a strong case for the implementation of uniform civil laws across the country at the Bhopal meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country cannot be run with ‘two laws’ when the Constitution espouses equality for all. Article 44 of the Constitution says that the State shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) throughout the territory of India. UCC is a common set of laws dealing with marriage, inheritance, adoption, and other matters that are not based on religion.