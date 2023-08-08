Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold depreciated marginally in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 59,405 per 10 gram, down Rs 15 or 0.03%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 71,230, down Rs 38 or 0.05%. MCX gold ended down 0.17%, while silver futures fell 1.69% or Rs 1,228 on yesterday.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,970.60 per troy ounce, down $5.50 or 0.28% while Silver futures trading at $23.555, up $0.161 or 0.680%. Price of spot gold remained firm at $1,935.39 per. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $1,970. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $23.09 and platinum eased 0.3% to $917.06. Palladium was up 0.1% at $1,241.02.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.3%.