Congress Urges PM to Address Manipur Issue Amid No-Trust Motion, Poses 3 Queries

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi launched a scathing critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government during discussions on the no-confidence motion. He highlighted that the opposition group INDIA brought forth the motion to break Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s persistent “vow of silence” regarding the situation in Manipur.

Gogoi stated, “We are compelled to bring the No Confidence Motion. This was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. I move the Motion that this House expresses No Confidence in the Government. I.N.D.I.A. has brought this Motion for Manipur. Manipur wants justice.”

Representing the opposition, he raised questions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence concerning Manipur violence and his delays in addressing the resignation of Manipur’s Chief Minister.

He outlined three pertinent questions: “PM took a ‘maun vrat’ to not speak in the Parliament. So, we had to bring the No Confidence Motion to break his silence. We have three questions for him – 1) Why did he not visit Manipur to date? 2) Why did he take almost 80 days to finally speak on Manipur and when he did speak it was just for 30 seconds? 3) Why has the PM not sacked the Manipur CM so far?”

Gogoi emphasized, “Manipur demands justice. Martin Luther King Jr had said injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. If Manipur is burning, the whole of India is burning, if Manipur is divided, the country is divided. It was our demand that as the leader of the country, Prime Minister Modi should come to the House and speak about Manipur. However, he kept a ‘maun vrat (vow of silence) that he will neither speak in the Lok Sabha nor in the Rajya Sabha.”

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress’ deputy leader in Lok Sabha, initiated the no-confidence motion debate, replacing Rahul Gandhi. The discussion, commencing at 12 pm, stirred some commotion due to this change.

During the debate, Gogoi alleged that the government’s stance of “one India” has divided Manipur into two regions, highlighting the disparities between the hills and the valley.

He pointed out the failures of the “double-engine government” in Manipur, stating, “PM will have to accept that his double-engine govt, his govt in Manipur has failed. That is why, 150 people died in Manipur around 5000 houses were torched, around 60,000 people are in relief camps and around 6500 FIRs have been registered. The CM of the state, who should have created an atmosphere of talks, of peace and harmony, has taken instigating steps in the past 2-3 days that have created tension in society.”

The debate will see participation from five ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman. The motion of no-confidence is a notable agenda item amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which has disrupted parliamentary proceedings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the debate on Thursday. With favorable numbers for the government, the Opposition aims to exhibit their unity against the Modi-led BJP in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.