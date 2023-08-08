Entry of devotees wearing ‘revealing’ clothing prohibited at Kainchi Dham Temple in Uttarakhand

Short or ‘revealing’ attire has been banned at the revered Kainchi Dham Temple in Uttarakhand because it is considered ‘disrespectful’ and ‘indecent.’

Additionally, it is not permitted to take photos or videos inside the temple. The decision was made by the temple trust at a meeting, and following that, signs describing the appropriate attire for visitors to Kainchi Dham Temple were put up outside the temple.

The Kainchi Dham Temple, which is 19 miles from Nainital, draws pilgrims from all over the nation and overseas who come to ask Maharaj Nib Karauli’s blessings.

‘All devotees coming to visit the holy shrine of Sri Kainchi Dham are kindly requested to refrain from entering the temple premises wearing ‘disrespectful’ and ‘indecent’ attire, while maintaining the sacredness of the temple,’ read the sign that was put up at the Kainchi Dham Temple’s entrance gate.

At the Naina Devi Temple in Nainital, a similar sign outlining a dress requirement was previously posted.