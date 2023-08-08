Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar. The negative trend in domestic equities, strengthening of the US dollar, sustained foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.80, then touched 82.81, registering a decline of 6 paise over its last close. On Monday, the Indian rupee had settled 6 paise higher at 82.75 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.28% to 102.33. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,892.77 crore.