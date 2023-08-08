India Advances to Asian Champions Trophy Semis, Narrowly Defeating Korea

Securing their spot in the semifinals, India triumphed over reigning champions South Korea 3-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy’s fourth round-robin match. This victory solidified India’s unbeaten record in the continental hockey competition. Prior to the game at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, India’s semi-final berth was guaranteed due to Japan’s loss against Malaysia earlier in the day.

The teams commenced the match with a fast-paced tempo, both showcasing possession-based hockey. In the sixth minute, the deadlock was broken by Nilakanta Sharma of India, who tapped in a goal after Sukhjeet Singh skillfully maneuvered past defenders. Undeterred, Korea responded with opportunities of their own, but the Indian defense held firm.

Korea swiftly equalized in the 12th minute as Sunghyun Kim capitalized on Manjae Jung’s pass. The second quarter was dominated by India, resulting in four chances and a penalty corner goal by Harmanpreet Singh in the 23rd minute. This put India ahead 2-1 at halftime.

The second half saw Korea miss a penalty corner, while India extended their lead with a field goal by Mandeep Singh, assisted by Shamsher Singh. Although Korea earned multiple penalty corners, their attempts were thwarted, and India maintained their slim lead. India’s attacking intent persisted, but Korea’s goalkeeper made a double save in the 50th minute.

As the clock ticked down, Korea found the net in the 58th minute through a field goal by Jihun Yang, intensifying the match. Despite Korea’s efforts, India’s defense held firm, securing their one-goal advantage. India’s next challenge will be against arch-rival Pakistan, while Korea, still in the top-four race, will face Malaysia.