Indian Railways announces special train connecting these cities: Details

Chennai: The Indian Railways announced a special train from Mumbai to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu. The special trains was announced to cater to the rush ahead of the Velankanni festival. The festival at Velankanni will be held for ten days from August 29 to September 8 this year. The train services will begin from Bandra Terminus on August 27.

Train No 09041 Bandra Terminus-Velankanni Special will depart from Bandra Terminus on Sunday, August 27 at 9:20 PM and reach Velankanni on Tuesday, August 29 at 08.30 AM.

Train No. 09042 Velankanni-Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Velankanni on Wednesday, August 30 at 12.30 AM and will arrive at Bandra Terminus at 1.40 PM on Thursday, August 31.

The special trains will halt at 22 stations in both directions. The train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, and Nagapattinam.

The special train will have First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.