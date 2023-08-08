Kerala Govt selects Ex-HC judge S Manikumar as new Chairman of Human Rights Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has decided to appoint former High Court Chief Justice S Manikumar as the new Chairman of the State Human Rights Commission. However, Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan has expressed displeasure over the government’s decision to appoint the new Chairman to the human rights body in Kerala.

He also handed over his disagreement on the appointment in a detailed note submitted to the state government. A committee comprising the Chief Minister, Leader of Opposition and Speaker selects the Chairman of the Commission. Even though Satheesan disapproved of the candidate, the government can nonetheless make the appointment. Additionally, the appointment order would be released only after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan returns to the state on August 12.

S. Manikumar, who retired as Chief Justice of the High Court on April 24, has previously held the post of Assistant Solicitor General. He became a judge in Madras High Court on July 2006. The state’s opposition parties, however, are against Manikumar’s appointment because they believe he will make decisions that will benefit the LDF administration. The government’s plan to organise a farewell party for Chief Justice in a Kovalam hotel last month also caused a stir.