Kerala Plans to Borrow Rs 3,000 Cr for Rs 8,000 Cr Onam Expenses

As the Onam festival season approaches, the Kerala government finds itself in a challenging financial situation. The anticipated expenses for the festivities are a staggering Rs 8,000 crore. To address this, the state plans to secure Rs 3,000 crore through borrowing.

However, the origin of the remaining funds remains uncertain. The strategy involves borrowing from the Reserve Bank of India on August 15, but relying solely on tax revenue and non-tax revenue won’t be sufficient, according to a source within the finance department.

In addition to seeking funds from the cooperative bank and the Beverages Corporation Limited, the government is concerned about potential borrowing constraints imposed by the Centre.

To tackle this financial dilemma, the government is contemplating stringent cost-cutting measures. One approach includes limiting the release of funds from the treasury, but even with these efforts, raising the outstanding Rs 5,000 crore presents a formidable challenge.

Ensuring liquidity is particularly challenging if the government decides to extend benefits to employees and pensioners, as was the case in the previous year. The distribution of welfare pension for two months, requiring Rs 1,700 crore, is set to commence this week.

While the finance department advises against providing the state employees with the Rs 20,000 advance festival pay as in the previous year, the final decision rests with the Chief Minister, eagerly awaited.

In light of the severe fund shortage this year, the department has urged all government entities to curtail expenditures in the upcoming financial year. A circular has been issued, soliciting recommendations for the state budget of 2024-2025. The directive is to refrain from increasing any non-planned expenditure for the current year, except for the government employee salary bill.