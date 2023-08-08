Know how to build emotional intimacy with your partner

Emotional intimacy is allowing yourself to connect more deeply with your partner through actions that express feelings, vulnerabilities and trust. It is most important thing in a relationship. Emotional intimacy creates a deep sense of security within your relationship and an ability to be wholly yourself. Without this intimacy, a relationship struggles in many ways.

Here are some tips to build emotional intimacy and nourish your relationship:

Communication: Open communication helps to promote emotional intimacy and build trust between partners. When partners communicate with each other openly and honestly, it helps to create a supportive environment where they can express their feelings, desires, and concerns without any fear of rejection or being judged.

Shared experiences: When partners participate in activities together, like travelling to new places, trying out new things, or learning new skills, it can help them build a stronger connection. These shared experiences create lasting memories that can deepen the emotional bond between partners.

Physical touch: Consistent physical touch, like hugs, kisses, and holding hands, can release hormones that create feelings of love and attachment. Physical intimacy such as sexual activities or cuddling increases the connection between two people, helping them strengthen their bond.

Emotional support: Being emotionally supportive to your partner can strengthen your relationship and building intimacy. Actively listening to your partner, providing encouragement, and offering help and advice when needed, can make your partner feel loved and appreciated.

Quality time: Spending quality time together also build emotional intimacy. This dedicated time permits partners to concentrate on one another, develop a deeper emotional connection, and strengthen their bond.