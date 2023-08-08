Mumbai car attack leaves Shinde Sena leader injured; complaint filed

Altaf Pevakar, a leader of the Shinde branch of the Shiv Sena, was hurt as a result of an unidentified assailant attack in Mumbai’s Andheri area.

Pevakar was passing past the city’s Saat Bangla Metro Station when the event took place.

The Shiv Sena leader had suffered when a bat attacked Pevakar’s vehicle.

After the incident, the accused—who had cloth over their faces—left the area.

Soon after the incident, police showed up at the scene and started looking into the motive for the assault.

Pevakar brought a complaint about the incident to the Versova police station. But no arrests have been made thus far.

Pevakar claimed in the case that the incident was motivated by political enmity.

He said that the incident involved local UBT group leaders.

The situation was being looked into.