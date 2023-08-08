NCP Acts: MLA Thomas K Thomas Disciplined, Removed from Party Working Committee

Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas, who recently made serious allegations against the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), faced consequences as he was removed from the party’s working committee on Tuesday. This decision was taken by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who cited “serious indiscipline” on Thomas’s part.

Just a day before this disciplinary action, Thomas had accused another NCP member, Reji Cheriyan, of plotting to assassinate him in order to secure the Kuttanad seat during the assembly elections. Thomas also filed a formal complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding this alleged conspiracy. This incident heightened tensions within the NCP, and Thomas also criticized Minister AK Saseendran, who dismissed his allegations as unfounded.

The NCP is a key constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala. In a letter to Thomas, Pawar addressed the issue, stating, “Your open defiance of the authority of the All India President and state President, along with your irresponsible allegations against Party members and the filing of false complaints using your party position, have brought disrepute to the party’s image both publicly and within the Left Democratic Front. Therefore, I hereby remove you from the Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party.”

The decisive action taken against Thomas came swiftly after he had lodged a formal complaint with the state police chief, claiming that certain members of his own party were plotting to assassinate him, aiming to trigger a by-election in the Kuttanad assembly constituency located in Alappuzha, a seat he currently represents. The NCP state president, P C Chacko, dismissed these allegations as baseless and absurd.