NMC Introduces Fresh Curriculum Rules for MBBS Course

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has introduced new curriculum regulations for the MBBS course, aiming to bring about significant changes in medical education. According to the latest guidelines, medical students will be required to delve into an ‘elective’ subject. To be eligible for the final-year examination and the qualifying exam NEXT, students must achieve a minimum attendance of 75 percent in the elective course.

An interesting aspect of the new regulations is the requirement for each student to engage with three to five rural families. This initiative aims to foster a deeper understanding of healthcare challenges in rural areas and encourage a more holistic approach to medical practice.

In a notable shift, the NMC has decided to discontinue supplementary or additional batches for students who do not pass the first year. Instead, a supplementary exam will be conducted, and the results will be declared within a span of 3-4 weeks after the main exam results are announced. If a student doesn’t clear the supplementary exam, they will be expected to join the subsequent batch for further studies. This change emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and progress within the designated time frame.