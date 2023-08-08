Onam 2023: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

Chennai: Indian Railways has announced special trains to Kerala. These trains were announced to clear extra rush of passengers during the Onam festival. The trains are being operated and maintained by Southern Railway (SR) zone.

Lists of Special trains for Onam festival:-

Train Number 06046/06045 Ernakulam – Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Weekly Special Fare Specials:

Train Number 06046 Ernakulam – Dr MGR Chennai Central Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam at 21.00 hrs on August 24th and 31st August, and on September 07, 2023 (Thursday) and will reach Dr MGR Chennai Central at 11:30 hrs. A total of three services will be there.

Train number 06045 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Ernakulam Weekly Special Fare Special will leave Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 15:10 hrs on August 25th, September 1 and 8, 2023 and will reach Ernakulam at 03:00 hrs.

The train will have 20 coaches. It will have 1- AC Two Tier Coaches, 4- AC Three Tier Coaches, 10- Sleeper Class Coaches, 3- General Second Class Coaches and 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly coaches.

The train will make its halt at 10 railway stations. These are – Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad, Podanur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam and Perambur railway stations.

Train Number 06041/06042 Tambaram – Mangalore Jn – Tambaram Festival Special Fare Specials:

Train Number 06041 Tambaram – Mangalore Jn Festival Special Fare Special will leave Trambaram at 13:30 hrs on 22nd, 29th August and 05th September, 2023 (Tuesday) and reach Mangalore Jn at 06.45 hrs. A total of three services will be there.

Train Number 06042 Mangalore Jn – Tambaram Festival Special Fare Special will leave Mangalore Jn at 10:00 hrs on 23rd, 30th August and 06th September, 2023 (Wednesday) and reach Tambaram at 04:45 hrs.

The train will have a total of 20 coaches. The train will have 2- AC Two Tier Coaches, 2- AC Three Tier Coaches, 12- Sleeper Class Coaches, 2- General Second Class Coaches and 2- Second Class Divyangjan Friendly.

The train will stop at 22 railway stations. These are – Chennai Egmore, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Ottapalam, Shoranur Junction, Kuttippuram, Tirur, Ferok, Kozhikode, Vadakara, Thalassery, Kannur, Payyanur, Kanhangad and Kasaragod railway stations.

Train No. 06083/06084 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Fare Specials:

Train Number 06083 Kochuveli – SMVT Bengaluru Special Fare special will leave Kochuveli at 18L05 hrs on 22nd, 29th August and 05th September, 2023 (Tuesday) and reach SMVT Bengaluru at 10.55 hrs. A total of three services will be there.

Train No. 06084 SMVT Bengaluru – Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 12:45 hrs on 23rd, 30th August and 06th September, 2023 (Wednesday) and reach Kochuveli at 06:00 hrs.

The train will have 20 coaches. These are – 16- AC Three Tier Coaches, 02- Sleeper Class Coaches & 02- Luggage cum Brake Vans.

The train will halt at 17 stations. These are – Kollam, Kayankulam, Mavelikara, Chengannur, Tiruvalla, Chenhannur, Tiruvalla, Changanasseri, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Aluva, Thrisur, Palakkad, Pothanur, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Bangarapet and Krishnarajapuram railway stations.