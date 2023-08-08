Para-Badminton International 2023: India’s Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam win gold medal

Sheffield: World No. 1 men’s doubles pair of Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam won a gold medal in SL3-SL4 category in the Four Nations Para-Badminton International- 2023 in Sheffield, England. The Indian pair defeated compatriots Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar by ‘21-17 21-17’.

Pramod Bhagat also won a silver in the singles SL3 category. He also won a silver in mixed doubles SL3- SU5 category with Manisha Ramdass. Sukant Kadam won a bronze in the singles SL4 category.

India’s Krishna Nagar won gold in the SH6 category. Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesanbagged gold in the women’s doubles SL3– SU5.Nithya Sre secured a silver in the women’s SH6 category, Deep Ranjan Bisoyee and Manoj Sarkar won silver while Nitesh and Tarun bagged a bronze in men’s SL3–SL4.

Kumar Nitesh secured a bronze in the SL3 category, Manasi Joshi and Mandeep Kaur won a bronze in the women’s SL3 category and Chirag Baretha and Raj Kumar bagged a silver in the mixed doubles SU5 category.

Ramdass secured bronze in the women’s SU5 category, Krishna Nagar and Nithya Sre won a bronze in the mixed doubles SH6 category while Prem Kumar Ale and Turkey’s Emine Seckin bagged a bronze in the mixed doubles WH1-WH2 event.