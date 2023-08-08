‘Parliament runs on issues, not numbers’: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says ahead of no-confidence motion

New Delhi: Ahead of the no-confidence motion discussion in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Parliament runs on discussion and not on numbers, adding that the BJP keeps boasting about their numbers in the House.

While speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, ‘Parliament runs on discussing issues and not on numbers. This is how the Parliament functions. How many numbers did Atal Bihari Vajpayee had when Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister in the Parliament? But Vajpayee ji used to discuss. We wanted PM Modi to come to Parliament to talk about Manipur. We forced him to come to Parliament. This is not a game about numbers’.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask for the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over his failure to control the situation in the state. ‘Both Chief Minister and Union Home Minister have failed to control the situation in the state. PM Modi should ask for his CM’s resignation. We look forward to what Rahul Gandhi has to say as he knows about the ground situation in Manipur’, he said.

The Narendra Modi-led NDA Government will face a no-confidence motion in Parliament. The no-confidence motion was moved by the opposition parties of I.N.D.I.A bloc and accepted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A time period of 12 hours has been fixed for the discussion. YSRCP, Shiv Sena, JDU, BJD, BSP, BRS and LJP have been given a total of two hours, which has been divided according to the number of party’s MPs in the House.

A time limit of one hour and 10 minutes has been allotted for other parties and independent MPs. On August 10, Modi will reply to the debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led NDA government presented by Gogoi over the Opposition’s demand for a detailed discussion on violence in Manipur and a statement from the prime minister.