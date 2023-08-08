Researchers turn to the poop of primates to gain a better understanding of how they choose their mates

Northern muriquis are critically endangered monkeys, and understanding their mating behavior is crucial for their long-term survival. Researchers are using genetic analysis of the primates’ poop, combined with behavioral observations, to gain insights into their mating lives.

The study, published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, focuses on muriquis, which live in peaceful, egalitarian societies centered around related males and their mothers. Karen Strier, a co-author of the paper and a professor at UW-Madison, has been studying these monkeys in a preserved section of the Brazilian forest for 40 years, enabling her team to identify individual monkeys and match them to their fecal samples.

The fecal samples were collected and analyzed by Anthony Di Fiore, an anthropology professor, and Paulo Chaves, Di Fiore’s graduate student at the time, at the Primate Molecular Ecology and Evolution Lab at UT Austin. The genetic analysis revealed interesting findings about muriquis’ mating behavior.

The researchers confirmed through genetic analysis that there were no mother-son pairings, suggesting that muriquis may recognize their family members and thus avoid incestuous mating. Additionally, the study found that female muriquis prefer to mate with males who have a more diverse set of genes in the major histocompatibility complex (MHC), which plays a vital role in the body’s immune response to pathogens and environmental stressors.

According to Di Fiore, the finding that male sires have higher MHC diversity than expected by chance indicates that this diversity may contribute to male fitness or be a dimension of female mate choice. The study is one of the few that have examined the relationship between MHC variation and reproductive patterns in wild primates and the only one to do so for an egalitarian species like muriquis.

Understanding the mating behavior of endangered species like muriquis is crucial for their conservation. By combining genetic analysis with behavioral observations, scientists can gain valuable insights into how these monkeys choose their mates, which can inform conservation efforts to ensure their long-term existence.