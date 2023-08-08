Rohit Sharma Unveils Team India’s Strategy for World Cup Success

Reflecting on ICC World Cup memories, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is optimistic about the upcoming home campaign in October. Despite recent semifinal exits, he believes in emulating the success of 2011 under M S Dhoni.

During the Barbados leg of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour, Rohit stressed the importance of patience in India’s preparation. He stated, “We can’t win the World Cup in one or two days… be consistent.”

Rohit’s role with the bat is crucial, having excelled in the 2019 event (648 runs at 81) with five centuries. He acknowledges the challenge of replicating his previous success in the midst of fanfare and pressure during a home campaign.

Recalling early World Cup memories, Rohit highlights moments like Ajay Jadeja’s iconic catch in 1992, which elevated India’s fielding standards. He also remembers pivotal instances in 1999 and 2003, praising Sachin Tendulkar’s batting.

Although he missed the 2011 victory due to squad exclusion, Rohit watched the campaign unfold from home. He acknowledged conflicting emotions and the pressure players face in high-stakes matches.

Rohit is confident in India’s support, expecting massive backing at every venue. With the Cricket World Cup trophy in sight, he anticipates the excitement of playing on home soil after 12 years and expresses the desire to lift the coveted trophy once again.