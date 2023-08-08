Samsung launches Galaxy F34 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Samsung launched its Galaxy F34 5G in India. The 6GB + 128GB variant of the Galaxy F34 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999, while the 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 20,999. The phone is currently available for pre-orders through Flipkart, the official Samsung website and at select retail stores. It will be open for sale starting August 11. The Galaxy F34 5G is offered in two colours – Electric Black and Mystic Green.

ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can access a no-cost EMI plan starting at Rs. 2,111 during the purchase of the phone. Customers using ICICI or Kotak Bank cards may also be eligible for Instant Discounts up to Rs. 1,000.

The smartphone sports a 6.46-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, pixel density of 398 ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by an in-house octa-core Exynos 1280 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.

The Galaxy F34 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor at the back. There is a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 5G, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3 and USB Type-C connectivity.