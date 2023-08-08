Scientists left perplexed after discovering the highest-energy light rays ever observed from the sun

An international team of nearly 100 scientists made a perplexing discovery of the highest-energy light rays ever observed from the sun, posing a new puzzle for solar physicists to unravel. The finding, published in Physical Review Letters, came after a six-year observation involving more than 30 institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia.

This remarkable discovery marked the first detection of solar gamma radiation in the teraelectronvolt (TeV) range, representing the most powerful blast of energy ever detected from the sun. While scientists have been aware of the sun emitting various types of high-energy radiation, including gamma rays, since the 1990s, the recent study revealed an entirely different type of light, gamma rays, emitted by the sun at much higher energy levels than previously anticipated.

Mehr Un Nisa, a postdoctoral research associate and co-author of the study from Michigan State University, expressed surprise, stating, “The sun is more surprising than we knew. We thought we had this star figured out, but that’s not the case.”

Curiously, there were no correlations between this powerful energy blast and heightened solar activity. In fact, the sun was relatively calm at the time of detection, raising questions about the current models used to understand the sun. Furthermore, this type of radiation does not reach Earth’s surface, but it does produce “telltale signatures.”

The groundbreaking observation was made possible by the High-Altitude Water Cherenkov Observatory (HAWC) situated on the slopes of the Sierra Negra volcano near Puebla, Mexico, at an altitude of around 13,500 feet. Unlike other observatories, HAWC operates continuously, providing observational techniques previously unattainable. The facility uses a network of 300 large water tanks, each containing about 200 metric tonnes of water, nestled between two dormant volcano peaks in Mexico at a high elevation.

The researchers at HAWC can observe the aftermath of gamma rays colliding with Earth’s atmosphere, producing high-energy particles known as air showers, which are imperceptible to the naked eye. In these interactions, gamma-ray energy is transformed into particle fragments and light, which are then observed by HAWC.

The analysis is based on data collected between 2014 and 2021, revealing emissions ranging between 0.5 and 2.6 TeV from the sun. The energy levels observed were surprising, with visible light carrying about 1 electron volt of energy compared to the 1 tera electron volt (1 TeV) detected by Nisa and her team.

The researchers were initially skeptical of the data, thinking they had made an error, as the sun could not be emitting such bright energies. However, they confirmed that not only was the energy level surprising, but they were also witnessing an unexpectedly large amount of it. This observation marks the first time that the team has shown the sun’s rays extending into the TeV range, nearly up to 10 TeV, which appears to be the maximum. The discovery opens up new avenues for understanding the sun’s behavior and the complex processes occurring within our closest star.