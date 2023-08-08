Seven people killed in a landmine blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan

A landmine explosion in Balochistan’s Panjgur district, Pakistan, resulted in the death of at least seven individuals, including the chairman of a Union Council. Miscreants planted a remote explosive device targeting a vehicle carrying Ishtiaq Yaqoob, the Balgatar UC Chairman, and others returning from a wedding ceremony. As the vehicle reached Chakar Bazar in the Balgatar area, the device detonated, claiming the lives of those on board, including Mohammad Yaqoob, Ibrahim, Wajid Fida Hussain, Sarfaraz, and Haider. The identities of four deceased individuals were confirmed by their relatives at a hospital. The region has a history of violent attacks, with the outlawed Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) previously claiming responsibility for a similar attack in which Yakub Balgatri and 10 companions were killed in 2014. Officials are concerned that the BLF might be involved in the recent blast. The explosion occurred around 140 kilometers from Panjgur, near the border with the Kech district, both of which share borders with Iran. The incident marks yet another tragic event in an area that has witnessed numerous deadly attacks on security forces and government-backed groups. Further details about the recent blast are still awaited.