Troubling trend of performers getting pelted onstage during concerts raises concerns in the entertainment industry

The music industry is facing a troubling trend of performers getting pelted onstage during concerts, leading to concerns about the safety of artists and audience members. Recent incidents involving celebrities like Cardi B, Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Pink, Ava Max, Taylor Swift, and Drake have raised alarm bells.

A video capturing rapper Cardi B throwing a microphone at a concertgoer who had apparently thrown a drink at her during a performance sparked discussions about the growing number of such incidents. Harry Styles had to momentarily halt his Vienna performance after an unknown object hit his eye, causing visible pain. Bebe Rexha got injured when a fan threw a phone at her near the eye, requiring three stitches. Ava Max got slapped in the face by an attendee, and another fan allegedly threw their mother’s ashes at P!nk during a London concert. Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the eye by a bracelet during a show in the US. Drake had to stop his performance when a fan threw a vape onto the stage, prompting the rapper to express his disapproval.

Such behavior has become a new norm, leading to concerns about the safety of artists and crowds during live performances. Experts suggest that social media and the desire for viral content could be contributing to the increase in these incidents. The Guardian quoted Sam Allison, the head of events at Rough Trade, offering advice on concert etiquette to ensure safety and enjoyment for all attendees.

The growing number of cases has prompted singers like Adele, Charlie Puth, Tyler the Creator, and Kelly Clarkson to speak out against such disrespectful and dangerous behavior at their shows. Adele even warned the audience not to throw anything onstage during her Las Vegas residency.

Dr Lucy Bennett from Cardiff University, who studies the relationship between fans and musicians, pointed out that COVID-19 might have influenced this change in behavior, as people were unable to attend concerts physically during the pandemic.

Addressing this issue, a TikTok user named Myah Elliott called for normalizing the calling out of toxic fan behavior during concerts to protect others’ experiences and ensure safety.

In light of these incidents, concert venues and artists are emphasizing the importance of adhering to venue rules of conduct to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment during live events. Concertgoers are urged to be respectful and refrain from throwing objects or engaging in disruptive behavior during performances.