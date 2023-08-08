UDF Sparks Division Among LDF Ministers in Assembly through Price Hike Strategy

In a surprising move during the ninth assembly session on Tuesday, the UDF brought forth the issue of price rise as the subject of its first adjournment motion. Typically, discussions on inflation follow a pattern: the opposition presents rising commodity prices, criticizing the government’s lack of intervention, and the civil supplies minister counters with positive figures. This time, Congress MLA P C Vishnunath and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan aimed to create discord between government departments and ministers, rather than solely focusing on skyrocketing prices.

Vishnunath, who proposed the motion, emphasized that he was speaking on behalf of the Civil Supplies minister, suggesting that it should have been the minister’s responsibility. He highlighted the inadequate funding received by the Civil Supplies Department, which needed Rs 3,500 crore but was granted only Rs 250 crore.

Echoing Vishnunath’s sentiment, Satheesan agreed that the Civil Supplies minister should have initiated the motion. He accused the Finance Department of withholding funds from Civil Supplies, preventing the department from placing new orders due to unpaid suppliers. Satheesan defended the Civil Supplies minister, placing blame on the Finance Department for not transferring funds.

Satheesan broadened the discussion by implicating the Agriculture Department, alleging a rift between departments. He pointed to public reports where the Agriculture Department accused the Finance Department of not paying dues, while the Finance Department questioned the utilization of Rs 2500 crore by the Agriculture Department.

As the debate intensified, Finance Minister K N Balagopal attempted to speak, but Satheesan declined to yield the floor. He challenged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Supplyco’s necessity, its financial burden, and whether he had intervened in departmental disputes. The Chief Minister remained silent.

Satheesan also drew parallels between Supplyco’s fate and that of KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation), irking Transport Minister Antony Raju. Satheesan rejected interventions from other ministers, except for CPI ministers G R Anil and P Prasad. He accepted Anil’s challenge to inspect Supplyco outlets and listened to Prasad’s objections about vegetable prices in Horticorp outlets.

However, Satheesan’s approach was combative and unyielding to interventions from most ministers, including Finance Minister Balagopal. The Finance Minister expressed frustration, emphasizing that when baseless accusations are made against departments, there should be a mechanism for protection.

After the UDF walked out, Balagopal criticized Satheesan for not allowing opposing viewpoints. He called for grace in listening to differing perspectives, especially when allegations are serious.