‘Whole country is my home..’: Rahul Gandhi reacts on getting back to his Delhi bungalow

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose parliamentary membership has been restored has reportedly got back possession of his official bungalow in the national capital. ‘Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai’, (the whole country is my home), the Congress leader responded to reporters who asked him about the development on Tuesday.

Gandhi visited the All India Congress Committee headquarters here to take part in a meeting with leaders of the Assam unit of the party. Rahul arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with the leaders of Assam Congress. Rahul Gandhi was on Monday reinstated as a Member of Parliament after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a new order that effectively withdrew a previous order that had led to his disqualification after being convicted in the ‘Modi surname’ case.

The Wayanad MP had vacated his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow on April 12 this year, after his disqualification as a member of the Parliament. The move to vacate the bungalow had come a day after Surat Session’s Court pronounced an order on April 20 on his interim application for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case. Gandhi has since then moved into former Congress President Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath Road residence.