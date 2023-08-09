Rahul Gandhi Regards Entire Country as Home, LS Panel Reallocates Tughlaq Lane Residence

Following the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership due to a Supreme Court directive, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-assigned the bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane. This decision was made by the House Committee of the Lok Sabha. The same bungalow had been vacated by Gandhi earlier when he was disqualified as a lower house member on March 24. This disqualification stemmed from his conviction and subsequent two-year jail sentence for making remarks about the ‘Modi surname’.

In response to this development, Gandhi humorously remarked, “Mera ghar pura Hindustan hai (The whole country is my home).” This amusing statement reflects his sentiment towards the nation as his home.

On the recent Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat reinstated Gandhi’s membership in the lower house. This action was taken in light of the Supreme Court’s stay on his conviction in the defamation case.

Back in April, in accordance with protocol, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi. This decision came after his disqualification as a Member of Parliament in March, following a conviction in a criminal defamation case by a Surat court.