Amidst the uproar over the Manipur issue, Rajya Sabha adjourned until 2 pm

The Rajya Sabha encountered two adjournments till 2 pm on Friday, the latter due to opposition uproar demanding a discussion on Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the matter. While Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar began the Question Hour, opposition members raised slogans demanding discourse on Manipur’s volatile ethnic violence situation and Modi’s involvement. Dhankhar lamented that had the opposition agreed to a short-duration discussion on July 20, the situation wouldn’t have escalated. He reminded that a detailed discussion on the same happened in the Lok Sabha. Despite the Chair’s efforts, opposition members gathered in the well, leading to the adjournment. They had sought Manipur discussion since the Monsoon session’s start on July 20, which concludes on Friday. Modi assured cooperation between the Centre and state to restore peace and punish those responsible for crimes against women in Manipur. Earlier, proceedings adjourned till noon due to opposition outcry over a BJP member’s remarks about Rajasthan’s law and order during a farewell event for five members.