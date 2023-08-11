Commodity Market: Gold prices edge lower for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold depreciated for fourth day in a row in Kerala. Gold price has reached its lowest in this month. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,760, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last four days, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 480 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 58,800 per 10 gram, down Rs 53 or 0.09%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 70,014, up Rs 33 or 0.05%. Both gold and silver futures ended with declines in the previous session. While the former ended Rs 118 per 10 gram lower, the latter was down Rs 27 per kg.

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,947 per troy ounce on Friday, down $1.90 or 0.10% while Silver futures were trading at $22.805, down $0.016 or 0.70%.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,914.87 per ounce. Gold price is still trading near its lowest levels since July 7 seen earlier in the day. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,946.90. Gold prices have slid about 1.4% for the week so far.

Price of spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.76 an ounce and platinum added nearly 1% to $914.80. Still, both were on track for their fourth straight weekly loss. Palladium jumped 1.1% to $1,300.36, eyeing best week since mid-June.