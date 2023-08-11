Redmi launches new variant of Note 12 Pro 5G in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Redmi has launched 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of Note 12 Pro 5G in india. The smartphone was initially launched in India in January this year. At the time, the company unveiled 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and an 8GB RAM + 256GB handset.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 28,999 on mi.com. It is also available for sale via Flipkart. The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is being offered in Frosted Blue, Stardust Purple, and Onyx Black colours.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 13 out-of-the-box and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz along with 394ppi pixel density, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection for display.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro ships with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation support. It also has an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor on the rear panel. It also houses a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The Redmi Note 12 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.