Regarding Priyanka Gandhi’s ‘50% commission’ position, BJP has filed complaint

A complaint was made against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials in Madhya Pradesh over her tweet accusing the BJP-led state administration of engaging in corruption. Based on a ‘forged letter’ that claimed contractors in the state are required to pay a 50% fee, the BJP accused Priyanka of ‘speaking fake news’ and accused her of spreading misinformation.

State minister for medical education Vishwas Sarang and other BJP MLAs lodged a complaint with the criminal branch in Bhopal. Another complaint was also filed at the Sanyogita Ganj police station in Indore, asking for a FIR to be filed against Priyanka and other Congress leaders.

On Friday, the leader of the Congress said that the state’s government contractors only got paid ‘after paying a 50% commission.’ She also asserted that the contractors’ union wrote to the High Court’s top justice over the commission request.

‘The people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50 per cent commission. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 per cent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption. The people of Karnataka ousted the government with 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government with 50 per cent commission from power,’ she posted on Twitter.

After a letter from a person called Gyanendra Awasthi gained widespread attention, the “50% commission” became a hot topic in the state. It said that in order to release the funds for the job, key contractors had to pay a 50% commission.

VD Sharma, the chief of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, called it a fraudulent letter and threatened Priyanka with severe punishment.

‘Congress is trying to malign the image of Madhya Pradesh on the basis of a false letter. Earlier, her brother cheated the public by lying. Now Priyanka is spreading lies. The BJP will take legal action against this act of Congress leaders,’ Sharma said.

Nimesh Pathak, the legal wing coordinator for the BJP in Indore, claimed that the party has filed complaints against Priyanka Gandhi, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, and former PCC Chairman Arun Yadav.

‘The Congress party had made a letter viral on July 25 in which the letter was written in the name of Gyanendra Awasthi who was accusing the Madhya Pradesh government of taking 50 percent commission from the contractor. In our investigation, it was revealed that no person named Gyanendra Awasthi is a contractor,’ Pathak said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, responded to the charges by stating that he had asked the intelligence department to investigate them and that it had been discovered that neither the man in question nor the organization’s listed address are real.

The chief minister responded by saying, ‘See, this is how delusion is spread,’ to Congress.