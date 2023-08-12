SC suggests formation of district-wise committees to monitor hate speech

The Supreme Court, emphasizing its disapproval of calls to boycott specific communities, suggested the creation of district-based committees to investigate instances of hate speech. The court urged the Indian government to consider implementing an internal system to curb hate speech and provide its viewpoint by August 18th.

The bench, consisting of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V N Bhati, proposed that Directors General of Police (DGPs) in various states could establish such committees, each comprising 3-4 police officers. The committees would review materials provided by station house officers, authenticate the content, and issue appropriate instructions to concerned officers. The bench highlighted the necessity for sensitivity training at the police and station house officer levels.

The case pertains to alleged hate speeches targeting a specific community in Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. The court instructed these states to submit status reports by the following Friday.

In a related development, the Haryana government informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the demolition drive in Nuh wasn’t an ‘ethnic cleansing’ but adhered to legal procedures. Previously halted by the High Court, the demolition drive can now proceed as there is no longer a stay.

The matter was referred to another bench led by the chief justice for further consideration.