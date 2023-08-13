Conflict in Ukraine causing delay in India’s tank project

India’s ambitious project to produce Zorawar light tanks is facing delays due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which has disrupted the supply chain for defense components. The war, now spanning 19 months, has hindered the availability of critical foreign-supplied components like electronic, electrical parts, and engines necessary for the manufacturing of these tanks under Project Zorawar.

This delay is significant considering the pressing need for light tanks to address specific operational requirements along India’s northern border with China. These indigenous Zorawar tanks are intended for deployment in high-altitude regions, marginal lands, and island territories. The design emphasizes attributes like agility, high-power-to-weight ratio, substantial firepower, protection, surveillance, and communication capabilities to ensure the Indian Army’s adaptability in diverse terrains.

The Zorawar tanks are projected to have a weight of approximately 25 tonnes, distinguishing them from the heavier military assets in India’s arsenal. For comparison, the Army’s MBT Arjun tank weighs around 60 tonnes, T-90 tanks weigh about 48 tonnes, and T-70 tanks weigh around 45 tonnes. The emphasis on lightweight and versatile platforms aligns with the evolving requirements of modern warfare and the need to maneuver effectively across varying landscapes.