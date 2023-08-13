Red Fort will host 1,800’special guests’ for Independence Day celebrations

An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence announced on Sunday that 1,800 people, along with their spouses, have received formal invitations to attend the 77th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort as special guests as part of the Center’s ‘Jan Bhagidari’ initiative.

400 Sarpanches (village heads) from more than 660 vibrant villages are among the special guests, along with 250 members of the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPO) programme, 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) from the Central Vista Project, which includes the New Parliament Building, and 50 each of primary school teachers, nurses, and fishermen.

50 workers from the Khadi industry, as well as those working on border roads, Amrit Sarovar building, and the Har Ghar Jal programme, are also included on the government’s special guest list.

Some of these distinguished guests will also meet Ajay Bhatt, the Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, and visit the National War Memorial.

An official press release from the Ministry of Defence stated, ‘Special Guests include over 400 Sarpanches of more than 660 vibrant villages; 250 from Farmer Producer Organisations scheme; 50 participants each of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana; 50 Shram Yogis (construction workers) of the Central Vista Project, including the New Parliament Building.’

’50 each Khadi workers, those involved in the construction of border roads, the making of Amrit Sarovar and Har Ghar Jal Yojana as well as 50 each primary school teachers, nurses and fishermen.Some of these special guests are scheduled to visit the National War Memorial and call on Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Ajay Bhatt as part of their stay in Delhi,’ the official press release added.

1,100 National Cadet Core (NCC) cadets from various schools will also participate in the Independence Day events in addition to the 1,800 VIP visitors.

The event will also feature the G-20 emblem prominently as part of the floral decorations at the Red Fort.