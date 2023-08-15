Dubai authority announces digitised parking permits for these residents

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced digitised parking permits for some residents. Digitised parking permits will be provided to senior Emiratis and people of determination from August 20.

This will eliminate the need to print and display the permits. The smart permit comes with a new feature entitling the user to add up to 5 vehicles in each permit, 1 primary vehicle and 4 secondary vehicles, as only one vehicle can be activated at a time through the website and RTA Dubai App.