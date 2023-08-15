Manipur’s Independence Day witnesses end of two-decade cinematic hiatus with Hindi film release

After a hiatus spanning more than two decades, Manipur is preparing to showcase a Hindi film on Independence Day. The event, organized by the Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), is poised to become a momentous cultural affair at Rengkai (Lamka) in Churachandpur.

In a statement released late on Monday, the HSA revealed their plans to publicly screen a Hindi film on Tuesday to commemorate the nation’s Independence Day. The statement carried a resolute tone, stating, “This is to show our defiance and opposition to terror groups and the pro-Meitei Manipur state government which have subjugated the tribals for decades.”

The HSA’s assertion continued by highlighting a grievous incident: the alleged rape of over 20 Hmar women, including minors, in 2006 by cadres of the rival “terror” group United National Liberation Front/Kangleipak Communist Party. This alleged act was purportedly intended to serve as a punishment to the villagers for their support of the Indian Army’s endeavors to reinstate law and order in Hmar Hills (now Pherzawl District). The statement urged, “Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice.”

Furthermore, the HSA emphasized that Hindi films have been prohibited in Manipur for more than two decades. The last film to be publicly screened, to the best of their knowledge, was “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998.

“We would be declaring our ‘freedom’ from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day,” the statement asserted. However, the HSA refrained from disclosing the name of the Hindi film scheduled for screening on Tuesday. This event marks not only a cinematic milestone but also a testament to the region’s perseverance and resilience in the face of challenges.