On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death anniversary, President, PM Modi pay tribute to him

On the anniversary of his passing today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid respect to the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the anniversary of his passing, the leaders visited Sadaiv Atal to pay floral respects to the late former prime minister, a well-known Bharatiya Janata Party leader.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘I join the 140 crore people of India in paying homage to the remarkable Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India benefitted greatly from his leadership. He played a pivotal role in boosting our nation’s progress and in taking it to the 21st century in a wide range of sectors.’

At the former prime minister’s memorial, “Sadaiv Atal,” he was joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, numerous members of his Cabinet, and leaders from other parties for a prayer meeting.

In his eulogies for Vajpayee, Modi noted that he contributed significantly to advancing India and bringing it into the twenty-first century in a variety of fields.

As the BJP’s first prime minister, Vajpayee is credited with expanding the party’s appeal beyond its core and effectively leading a coalition government for six years, during which he promoted reforms and improved infrastructure.

At the age of 93, he passed away in 2018.