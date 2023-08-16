Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2%. NSE Nifty closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16%.

About 1741 shares advanced, 1763 shares declined, and 132 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Infosys and Tata Motors. Top losers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel.

Except bank and metal, all other sectoral indices ended higher with auto, power, realty, IT, pharma and capital goods up 0.5-1%. BSE midcap index rose 0.2% and smallcap index added 0.5%.