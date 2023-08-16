DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Aug 16, 2023, 04:20 pm IST

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on Wednesday. BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2%. NSE Nifty  closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16%.

About 1741 shares advanced, 1763 shares declined, and 132 shares remained unchanged. Top  gainers were UltraTech Cement, Apollo Hospitals, NTPC, Infosys and Tata Motors. Top losers were Tata Steel, Adani Ports, Hindalco Industries, HDFC Life and Bharti Airtel.

Also Read: Onam 2023: Indian Railways announces special train connecting these cities: Details 

Except bank and metal, all other sectoral indices ended higher  with auto, power, realty, IT, pharma and capital goods up 0.5-1%. BSE midcap index rose 0.2%  and smallcap index added 0.5%.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 16, 2023, 04:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button