Robert Vadra’s anticipatory bail challenged by investigating agency, alleges non-compliance

The anticipatory bail given to Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday. The investigating agency alleged that Vadra had broken the terms of his release in a case involving money laundering.

The attorney representing the ED announced that he would submit another affidavit demonstrating Robert Vadra’s violation of his release terms. Justice Sudhir Kumar gave the ED two weeks and scheduled a hearing for September in response to the attorney’s request for time in court.

The husband of Priyanka Gandhi is charged with money laundering in connection with the acquisition of real estate in London that cost over Rs 18 crore. In accordance with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Vadra is charged.

Rober Vadra’s attorney denied the allegations made by the ED and asserted that his client had complied with all bail requirements. Vadra’s attorney claimed that his client always showed up when called to appear before the investigation team, and that there was no chance of evidence tampering because all of his client’s case-related documents were seized.

He maintained that the ED lacked evidence to back up their claims and that Robert Vadra had no plans to leave the country as a result of his actions. The attorney for Vadra further asserted that his client came back to the country on his own after learning from the press that the ED was looking into him.

This made it crystal clear that Robert Vadra had no desire to leave the nation and was committed to stay in India and clear his name, according to his attorney.

A trial judge granted pre-arrest bail to Robert Vadra in January 2019. The trial court ordered him to help with the investigation, and one of his bail conditions included permission before travelling abroad.

The top court is currently hearing the ED’s plea.