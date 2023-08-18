For challenging governor on NEET, Tamil Nadu BJP lodges complaint against parent

Salem (East) District President of the Bharatiya Janata Party P Shanmuganathan has filed a complaint against a parent working for the federal government, alleging that he violated service regulations by asking Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi when he will sign the NEET exemption bill.

The employee is the subject of a complaint from the BJP to the executive director of the Salem Steel Plant.

The father, KR Ammasiappan, had brought up the matter when the governor was speaking with the top NEET-UG scorers and their parents at the Raj Bhavan last Saturday as part of his “Think to Dare” series.

Ammasiappan works at the Salem steel mill, and the BJP district unit has requested action against him, alleging that he violated the Central Civil Services conduct guidelines by openly criticising a policy of the federal government.

According to the allegation, Ammasiappan ‘humiliated’ the governor and the central government on purpose.

After Ammasiappan questioned Governor RN Ravi about when he would sign the anti-NEET bill voted by the Assembly, a fight broke out.

Governor RN Ravi had responded to the query by saying that he would be the last person to approve the anti-NEET bill.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other political parties in the state denounced the governor’s answer to Ammasiappan’s query.

After the occasion, Ammasiappan addressed to the media and explained why the NEET exam was discriminatory and how much money was needed for a student to pass it. Social media platforms widely shared his media appearance.

A copy of the BJP’s complaint has also been marked to Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Chairman of the Steel Authority of India.