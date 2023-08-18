‘Pushpa’ Creators Explain Move into Mollywood with ‘Nadikar Thilakam’

Mythri Movie Makers, known for hit films like ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Janatha Garage’, have opened up about their decision to step into the Malayalam film industry with ‘Nadikar Thilakam’. Telugu film producer Naveen Yerneni explained that their move is rooted in recognizing the immense potential within the Malayalam cinema landscape.

Yerneni shared, “Our choice to back ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ was primarily due to our confidence in the director and our admiration for the storyline. Our appreciation for Malayalam cinema is strong, and we aspire to forge deeper connections within the industry in the years ahead.” These sentiments were expressed during the launch of the ‘Kushi’ trailer.

The upcoming film, ‘Nadikar Thilakam’, is a collaborative project involving Mythri Movie Makers led by Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar, in partnership with Allan Antony and Anoop Venugopal’s Godspeed. Helmed by Lal Jr, acclaimed for movies like ‘Honey Bee’ and ‘Driving Licence’, the movie revolves around the fictional superstar David Padikkal.

Sources close to the Telugu film industry indicate that Mythri Movie Makers plans to independently explore the Malayalam domain in the next couple of years. An insider mentioned, “They are actively seeking prominent names and exceptional talent to make significant investments in the Malayalam film industry. We anticipate this initiative to materialize in the near future.”