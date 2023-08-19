Big B and Rajinikanth Possibly Collaborating for ‘Thalaivar 170’ Movie

Rajinikanth continues to assert his unwavering supremacy at the box office, with his latest cinematic outing, ‘Jailer’, setting global screens ablaze. Within a remarkably brief span of eight days since its debut, the movie has amassed a staggering Rs 400 crore. Stepping into his next cinematic endeavor, tentatively named ‘Thalaivar 170’, Rajinikanth is set to assume the protagonist’s mantle. The upcoming feature is expected to showcase him in the role of a police officer, under the directorial baton of TJ Gnanavel, renowned for helming Suriya’s Jai Bhim. The commencement of Thalaivar 170’s production is anticipated in September of this year.

In recent developments, Amitabh Bachchan has also joined the ranks of the primary cast for Thalaivar 170. As reported by ETimes, Mr. Bachchan is poised to portray the antagonist, locking horns with Rajinikanth in a clash of cinematic titans. If these reports come to fruition, these two iconic thespians will reunite on the silver screen after an extensive hiatus of 32 years. Their previous on-screen collaboration dates back to Mukul S Anand’s 1991 film ‘Hum’.