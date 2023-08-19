Buses crash in Kerala, causing injuries to several individuals

Multiple individuals, including women, were injured as KSRTC bus collided with a private bus near Vatakara in the northern district of Kerala on Saturday.

The incident occurred during the morning hours on the national highway as the KSRTC bus was en route to Kannur. According to a police officer, the collision took place when the driver of the private bus attempted to overtake the KSRTC bus. The impact of the collision resulted in injuries sustained by numerous passengers from both buses.

Notably, the driver of the state-run bus suffered a significant injury to his leg, as reported by a police official. Swift action was taken to transport all the injured parties to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. It is reassuring to note that their recovery progress has been positive and promising.

