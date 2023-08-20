Court rejects bid to drop ivory possession case against actor Mohanlal

A local court has rejected the plea of the state government to withdraw the prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in the ivory possession case of 2011. The court observed that the Wild Life (Protection) Act, enacted to serve the country’s broader interest, doesn’t protect individual rights. The case pertains to the seizure of four elephant tusks from the actor’s house in 2011, and allegations that he used his influence to bury the case without further investigation.

Perumbavoor Judicial First Class Magistrate, Anju Cletus, dismissed the state government’s plea, stating that the Act is intended for the conservation, protection, and management of wildlife for the country’s ecological and environmental security. The court highlighted that the request for withdrawal was based on an ownership certificate issued during the investigation, which was challenged before the high court. Considering these circumstances, the court declined the withdrawal petition, emphasizing the importance of ensuring proper application of mind and discretion in such matters.