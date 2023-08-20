In money laundering case, Hemant Soren might appeal to Supreme Court

Jharkhand According to a party source who spoke to India Today, Chief Minister Hemant Soren is likely to ask the Supreme Court for a stay of the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case involving money laundering. Hemant Soren was required to appear before the central investigation agency ED on August 24 in relation to a money laundering case.

Mithilesh Thakur, a cabinet minister for Jharkhand, addressed the matter and stated that Hemant Soren would seek legal relief to block the ED’s summons after consulting an attorney about the situation.

Thakur further said that the topic would be covered at the opposition INDIA bloc’s future meeting, which is set to take place in Maharashtra.

‘In the next meeting of the INDIA bloc, scheduled in Maharashtra, it will be discussed how to save democracy, democratic values, and the constitution from the forces that aim to crush all systems. It will also be discussed how the forces working against democratic values are subverted and kept at bay,’ Mithilesh Thakur said.

Manoj Pandey, a spokesman for the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), noted that party members may take to the streets but said that while they have complete faith in the legal system and will pursue legal action against the ED, the people of Jharkhand will not hesitate to demonstrate if necessary.

Notably, JMM had warned that if the ED kept obeying their ‘political master,’ a blockage on the state’s supply of minerals would be put in place.

In addition, Hemant Soren said that ever since JMM took office, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been planning a coup against his administration.

Hemant Soren questioned the summons’ selection of a date and declined to appear before the ED because of work related to the planning of the Independence Day occasion in Jharkhand.