Climate change, disaster risks in Tamil Nadu’s town planning legislation

Decades ago, the Town and Country Planning Act of 1971 didn’t consider climate change or disaster risks. Now, amendments will incorporate these concerns into the Act, renamed the Tamil Nadu Regional and Urban Planning and Development Act of 2023. Created by CEPT Research & Development Foundation, the Act emphasizes regional plans, previously unimplemented, to address environmental, economic, and social needs. The Act also introduces a regional planning authority for overseeing proposals and investments across sectors.

The Act’s focus is on adapting to future demands like economic growth and disaster readiness. It replaces the old Act, renaming it the Tamil Nadu Regional and Urban Planning and Development Act of 2023. The emphasis is on regional planning, unexecuted in the past, to tackle social, economic, and environmental challenges. Additionally, a new authority will oversee plans and investments, promoting coordinated development.

This initiative updates the Town and Country Planning Act of 1971 with climate and disaster considerations. The renamed 2023 Act highlights regional planning, previously unacted upon, and introduces a new authority to guide development. The Act aims to foster sustainable growth in line with modern demands.