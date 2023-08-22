Floodwater recedes in Ferozepur, Punjab; ongoing rescue efforts persist

As waters recede from flood-affected regions in Ferozepur district, ongoing relief operations persist alongside evacuations of villagers located near the Sutlej river banks. Officials reported the successful rescue of over 3,000 individuals thus far. On Monday, substantial water discharge occurred, with 1.60 lakh cusecs released from the Harike headworks and 1.55 lakh cusecs from the Hussainiwala headworks.

Assisting the district administration, multiple teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, Border Security Force, and Punjab Police, are actively engaged in rescue and relief efforts. The NDRF’s personnel strength was increased to six teams to aid in evacuating those stranded. Utilizing approximately 28 boats, rescuers are working to move people from affected areas to safety. Efforts are also underway to persuade individuals who remain in their villages to relocate to more secure locations. Additionally, the receding water levels are anticipated to facilitate the rescue operations while restoration of road connectivity is awaited. Local NGOs are offering support by providing dry rations and fodder to villagers and their livestock.

Numerous villages across several districts in Punjab, including Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Tarn Taran, Kapurthala, Rupnagar, Ferozepur, and Fazilka, have been severely impacted due to the release of excess water from the Pong and Bhakra dams. The surge of water from the Beas and Sutlej rivers on August 14 led to flooding in low-lying regions and areas adjacent to the riverbanks.