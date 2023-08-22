United States approve the sale of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Poland

The United States has granted approval for the sale of AH-64E Apache attack helicopters to Poland, a frontline ally assisting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. The monumental deal, which is estimated to be worth up to $12 billion, was confirmed by the Pentagon on Monday (August 21).

Poland, seeking to bolster its military capabilities, has requested a total of 96 Apache attack helicopters and associated equipment. Additionally, the request includes 1,844 Hellfire missiles and 508 Stinger missiles, aimed at enhancing its defensive capabilities.

A statement from the State Department emphasized that the sale will enhance Poland’s capacity to address both present and future threats. It is intended to provide the country with a formidable force capable of deterring potential adversaries and actively participating in NATO operations.

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak confirmed the procurement via social media, outlining that during the interim period before the purchased helicopters are delivered, the US Army will lend Poland Apache helicopters from its own resources.

Concerns over Russia’s military activities in neighboring Ukraine prompted Poland’s decision last year to replace its outdated Soviet-era helicopter fleet with modern Apaches.

As a NATO member, Poland has played an active role in supporting US-led initiatives to assist Ukraine against Russian incursions. The country has demonstrated its commitment by investing billions in US weaponry destined for Ukraine and passing through Polish territory.

Furthermore, Poland is dedicated to increasing its defense expenditure beyond the NATO target of two percent of GDP. It announced plans to allocate four percent of its gross domestic product to defense spending in 2023.

Earlier this year, Poland received its initial shipment of advanced Abrams tanks from the US. This marked a significant milestone, and the country’s Defense Minister hailed the Abrams tanks as the finest in the world.

Poland’s defense modernization efforts extended to other areas, as it entered into a deal worth up to $15 billion for Patriot missile defense systems in June. The agreement is intended to bolster Poland’s missile defense capabilities while enhancing its military alignment and interoperability with the United States and other allies.