World Para Powerlifting Championships: Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya win gold and silver medals

Dubai: In a historic first, Indian powerlifters, Honey Dabas and Rahul Jograjiya, won gold and silver medals respectively at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai. These are the first ever gold and silver for India in any World Championships.

Dabbas won gold with lifts of 132 kg and then 135 kg. Jograjiya won the silver medal with a final lift of 132 kg in men’s 72 kg junior weight category.

India’s only medal at a World Championships has been claimed by Parmjeet Kumar (men’s -49kg) at the Tbilisi 2021 World Championships.