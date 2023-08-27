Alliance Air announces new domestic flight service: Details

Kolkata: Alliance Air (AA) has announced new domestic flight service. The air carrier will operate flights connecting Rourkela and Kolkata via Bhubaneswar. The service will start from September 1. It will deploy its ATR-72 for the service.

The flight will depart from Kolkata at 1.10 pm, arriving in Bhubaneswar at 2.40 pm. It will then depart from Bhubaneswar at 3.05 pm, arriving in Rourkela at 4 pm. In return, departing Rourkela at 4.25 pm, it will reach Bhubaneswar at 5.20 pm before flying back to Kolkata at 5.45 pm and landing at 7.15 pm for the night halt.

Earlier, Alliance Air was selected as the designated airline operator (SAO) for the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route through the bidding process of the Regional Connectivity Scheme – Udey Desh ka Aam Nagarik (RCS-UDAN). The airline currently operates on the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar route.