Tasty Onam delight: Enjoy Mambazha Moru Curry, a mango-infused treat!

Exploring a delightful moru curry recipe for this Onam? Look no further than this mango-infused delicacy that appeals to all ages. Balancing sweetness and spice, it elevates your sadya experience. As the mango season wanes, utilize your remaining mangoes to craft this delectable curry, extending its enjoyment beyond Onam.

Ingredients:

– 1 cup sliced ripe mango

– 1 teaspoon ginger

– 1 teaspoon garlic

– Curry leaves

– 2 green chillies

– 2 dried chillies

– 1 teaspoon coconut oil

– ½ teaspoon mustard

– 1/8 teaspoon powdered fenugreek

– 1/8 teaspoon asafoetida powder

– ¼ teaspoon turmeric powder

– ¼ teaspoon chilli powder

– 1 cup curd

– ½ cup + ½ cup water

– 1 tablespoon sugar

– Salt

Preparation:

1. Combine curd and half a cup of water, then beat well.

2. Finely chop ginger and garlic.

3. Heat an earthen pan, add coconut oil, and temper with mustard. Lower the flame.

4. Sauté curry leaves, green chillies, and dried chillies.

5. Introduce fenugreek and asafoetida powders, mixing thoroughly.

6. Add ginger and garlic, sauté briefly.

7. Incorporate turmeric and chilli powders, ensuring even distribution.

8. Add mango slices, salt, and half-a-cup of water to the pan; cook until mango is tender.

9. Once mango is cooked, add curd, stirring gently until warmed. Avoid boiling.

10. Finish by adding sugar, stirring well, and turning off the flame.

11. Continue stirring until the dish cools to room temperature to preserve the curd’s quality.

12. Your delectable ‘mambazha moru curry’ is now ready to be savored.